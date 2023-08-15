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The Georgia Indictment
A quick summary
Aug 15, 2023
•
Matt Tait
46
7
July 2023
Unofficial meetings with Russian officials isn't diplomacy—it's a trap
Why former U.S. officials holding secret talks with Russian officials is actively unhelpful—and the trap they fell into by doing it
Jul 6, 2023
•
Matt Tait
21
3
June 2023
There is No Norm against Prosecuting Former Presidents in the United States
In the past week, many supporters of former President Trump have made an argument in his defense that his indictment violates the norm against…
Jun 17, 2023
•
Matt Tait
27
1
9
[Audio] Read with Me: The Trump Indictment
This weekend, I joined Lawfare Editor-in-Chief Benjamin Wittes and Lawfare Fulton County Court Correspondent Anna Bower for a conversation on Read With…
Jun 13, 2023
•
Matt Tait
10
What sentence might Trump get, if found guilty?
It'd be real prison time. But stop saying "400 years".
Jun 12, 2023
•
Matt Tait
22
2
Donald Trump indictment: what are the classified documents?
A running update on information in the indictment as I go through it
Jun 9, 2023
•
Matt Tait
42
3
7
May 2023
Mint the Coin
And why the President's 14th Amendment Plan is the wrong tool for the job
May 24, 2023
•
Matt Tait
30
2
Long Live the King?
What's the point of the British Monarchy anyway?
May 6, 2023
•
Matt Tait
56
5
April 2023
Pentagon Leaks: What's the Damage?
Not all the leaks are equally bad, and only by chance we avoided much worse
Apr 15, 2023
•
Matt Tait
56
13
January 2023
Putin's Christmas Truce was Designed to Fail
It's part his information war inside Russia and the West
Jan 5, 2023
•
Matt Tait
14
1
The House has No Members and the Bootstrapping of Power
Over at Dog Shirt Daily—the awfully named, but otherwise great daily publication by Ben Wittes—Ben has a really interesting question that he proceeds…
Jan 4, 2023
•
Matt Tait
20
December 2022
Jan 6 Congressional referrals: what are they, and what does it mean?
The referrals don't compel DOJ to act. But they don't have to.
Dec 19, 2022
•
Matt Tait
16
1
© 2026 Matt Tait
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