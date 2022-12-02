PwnAllTheThings

Thanks to a Ukrainian in occupied Kherson, we now know how Russian occupiers are using Telegram to surveil Ukrainians — and how dangerous its design…
Matt Tait
Tweets were always short-lived. Turns out Twitter was too.
What do we know about the Polish missile strikes so far?
Not much. But here's what to watch for in the lame duck session.
Some quick thoughts about CVE-2022-3786 and CVE-2022-3602
Was Truss' phone hacked? And what would that mean?
If you’re here, you probably already know me from Twitter as pwnallthethings, where I mostly tweet on topics relating to National Security, Foreign…
