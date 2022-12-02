PwnAllTheThings
Russia is spying on Telegram chats in occupied Ukrainian regions. Here's how.
Thanks to a Ukrainian in occupied Kherson, we now know how Russian occupiers are using Telegram to surveil Ukrainians — and how dangerous its design…
Matt Tait
Dec 2
17
14
Twitter was special. But it's time to leave
Tweets were always short-lived. Turns out Twitter was too.
Matt Tait
Nov 20
80
13
Polish missile strike: what do we know so far?
What do we know about the Polish missile strikes so far?
Matt Tait
Nov 16
3
4
What do the midterms mean for US support to Ukraine?
Not much. But here's what to watch for in the lame duck session.
Matt Tait
Nov 9
2
2
Is OpenSSL wide open?
Some quick thoughts about CVE-2022-3786 and CVE-2022-3602
Matt Tait
Nov 1
3
1
Truss, Hacks, and Games of Telephone
Was Truss' phone hacked? And what would that mean?
Matt Tait
Oct 31
6
2
A Brave New World
If you're here, you probably already know me from Twitter as pwnallthethings, where I mostly tweet on topics relating to National Security, Foreign…
Matt Tait
Oct 28
20
