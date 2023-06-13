This weekend, I joined Lawfare Editor-in-Chief Benjamin Wittes and Lawfare Fulton County Court Correspondent Anna Bower for a conversation on Read With Me, a podcast associated with Ben’s Dog Shirt Daily newsletter. In this episode, Ben, Anna, and I went through the indictment of Donald Trump in detail.

It's a line-by-line, page-by-page analysis that we thought might be a good resource for people who are trying to make sense of the indictment—where it's strong, where it raises issues, what issues it raises, and where things might go from here.

The audio for the episode is available here, and if you want to follow along as we go through the document, a copy of it is available here.