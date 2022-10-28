If you’re here, you probably already know me from Twitter as pwnallthethings, where I mostly tweet on topics relating to National Security, Foreign Policy, and Cybersecurity. Alternatively, you might know me from real life, where I mostly work deep in the weeds on US and UK National Security Policy, as well as deep technical work in cybersecurity offense and defense.

So what’s this place for? What’s it all about?

For a while now, I’ve been planning to migrate my longer-form public analysis away from Twitter and only a more stable platform. Twitter’s recent change of ownership has sped that up a little, but it’s not the driving factor. It’s been in the works for a while.

My plan is to use this place to post my longer-form thoughts on National Security, Foreign Policy, and Cybersecurity. For now, at least, mostly in that order. My substantive posts on Twitter will, over the next few weeks and months, slowly gravitate towards this longer-form format here. This format will be a bit slower and less reactive, but with the trade-off that there’s room to go a lot further in-depth as and when required.

If and when the world slows down, I’ll probably refocus back towards cybersecurity topics. But, alas, the world right now is not slow, so that will have to wait. Stick around though and we’ll get there soon enough.

By way of fair warning: while most of my writing is geared towards being accessible to everyone, some deep dives are going to get unavoidably and unashamedly technical pretty quickly. After all, that’s the point of all this: diving deep to understand the systems and processes that underpin the way the world works, especially in national security, international affairs, and cybersecurity. My focus will mainly be on peeking behind the curtain to showcase buried context and systems-oriented perspectives that are sometimes missing in general-purpose debates and news. My intent is to not so much to show what is happening—you already have your news sources—but rather why, and hopefully provide some insights and perspectives to help you contextualize what’s going on.

Anyway, that’s all fairly abstract and more than enough intro. Go mash that Subscribe button sitting below. That’ll blast any new content rolling off the content mill straight into your inbox whenever any post goes live. Give it a go. See if you like it. If you do, yay! If not, let me know. This place is new, there’s lots to say, and nothing is fixed in stone.

After all. This is a complex world, and we sure do live in interesting times. I doubt we’ll run out of topics any time soon.

Lets go!